Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TopBuild worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $225.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

