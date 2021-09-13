Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Summit X LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.50 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00.

