Epstein & White Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after acquiring an additional 598,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after purchasing an additional 377,345 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,559,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $108.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

