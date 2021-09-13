Epstein & White Financial LLC Invests $297,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

