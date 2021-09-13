Equitable Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$150.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.11. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$73.49 and a 1 year high of C$159.01.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 17.2199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$161.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.11.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total transaction of C$155,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,285,894.40. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.