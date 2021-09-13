Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

