Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

