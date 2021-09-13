Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $288,072.09 and $26,287.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.11 or 0.07218017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00123009 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,022,693 coins and its circulating supply is 185,993,281 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.