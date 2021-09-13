Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,975 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $363.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $210.18 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

