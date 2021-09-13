Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 492,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 189,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 140,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 77,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

CSCO stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $245.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.