Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 51,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 47,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

