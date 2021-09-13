Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $177.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.38. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,612 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,576.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.