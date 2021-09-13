Ethic Inc. Raises Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $357.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.21. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.