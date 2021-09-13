Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Shares of ERRFY stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

