Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $39.15 million and $211,729.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181308 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,730.72 or 1.00762446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.23 or 0.07273894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.30 or 0.00930488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.