Exeedme Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $31.49 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00120967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00173363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,070.16 or 0.99777960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.41 or 0.07164458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00888453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002952 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

