Exelixis’ (EXEL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

