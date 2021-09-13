Exosis Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $14,875.88 and $3.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,354.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.00 or 0.07216859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00404230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.56 or 0.01383306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00124212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00569930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.39 or 0.00456300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00351077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006918 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

