Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,784,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

