Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.14. The company had a trading volume of 128,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.58 and a 200 day moving average of $327.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $892,076,939. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

