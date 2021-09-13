Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $34,575,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 11.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 9.8% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $382.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

