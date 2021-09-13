FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 72.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $384.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $390.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

