Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 151,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $408.94 million, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

