FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $258.90. 10,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,677. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.43 and a 200-day moving average of $285.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.27 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

