Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

