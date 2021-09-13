Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $124.29 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.03 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.