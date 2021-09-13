Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 387.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,787,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.86 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $200,488. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.