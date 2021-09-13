Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $29,000 Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $734,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKIN. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

