Financial Advisory Group Buys 490 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $472.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.