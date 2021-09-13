Financial Advisory Group Invests $1.21 Million in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

