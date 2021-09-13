Financial Advisory Group Sells 1,730 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Advisory Group lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,798,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,362,000 after purchasing an additional 415,767 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

