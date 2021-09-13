Financial Analysis: Compass (NYSE:COMP) vs. OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Compass N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

Compass has a consensus price target of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 63.35%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than OBIC Co.,Ltd..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $791.15 million 26.31 $357.21 million $4.00 52.25 Compass $3.72 billion 1.52 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Summary

Compass beats OBIC Co.,Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services. The Office Automation segment sells telecommunication equipment, computer products, related supplies, and office furniture. The company was founded by Masahiro Noda and Mizuki Noda on April 8, 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

