Financial Survey: Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and HP (NYSE:HPQ)

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ezenia! and HP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A HP 2 4 4 0 2.20

HP has a consensus price target of $28.55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given HP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HP is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of HP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ezenia! and HP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HP $56.64 billion 0.57 $2.84 billion $2.28 12.28

HP has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Risk & Volatility

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HP has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and HP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A HP 6.56% -137.22% 12.56%

Summary

HP beats Ezenia! on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

