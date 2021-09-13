FIO Protocol Price Down 24.7% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $68.33 million and $6.20 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001473 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 780,456,609 coins and its circulating supply is 353,500,818 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

