First Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $299.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,894. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.33 and its 200 day moving average is $291.84. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

