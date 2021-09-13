First Bank & Trust Has $1.24 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

IBM stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.77. 160,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

