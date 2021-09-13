First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackLine by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 133.6% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,235 shares of company stock worth $14,441,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.29. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.