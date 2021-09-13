First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 678 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $50,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

