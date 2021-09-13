First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after buying an additional 172,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 277,240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after purchasing an additional 242,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $44.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

