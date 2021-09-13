First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 134 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.