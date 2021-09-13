First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,814 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of VFC opened at $70.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

