First Long Island Investors LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 23,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

