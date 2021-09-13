First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.85 per share, with a total value of $124,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,684.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,904 shares of company stock worth $374,709 and sold 207,637 shares worth $9,860,801. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

