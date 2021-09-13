First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $3,008,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $449.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.13. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,712,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,000 shares of company stock worth $93,291,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

