First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $286,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.86 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.