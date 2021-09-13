First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 530 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,573,000 after acquiring an additional 398,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 487,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $40.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Separately, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

