First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 44.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 220,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,050. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.76.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.