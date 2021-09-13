First Pacific Advisors LP Has $56.01 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,081.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,508 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $56,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $588.93. 127,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

