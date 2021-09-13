First Pacific Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.09. 82,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

