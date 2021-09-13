First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 914,465 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,626,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 914,465 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 5.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $410,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.13. 152,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,799. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

